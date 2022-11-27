Whose Sheep Are You? Whose Sheep Am I?

To be worshipped as God the devil copies God. The level of his ability to copy would deceive, if possible, the very elect. The devil mocks his sheep by having them and unsuspecting souls sticking their tongues out to symbolize a dead sheep.
The saints are viewed as sheep.
John 10:27-29
King James Version Bible
27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:
28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.
29 My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father's hand.
