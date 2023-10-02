WE'RE AT A FORK IN THE ROAD. WHAT'S IT GONNA BE? - 1871 Secret Constitution & Secret Gold – Former World Bank Lawyer Karen Hudes Explains In An Interview by Gary Franchi - August, 2023
218 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Secret Constitution - World Bank Lawyer Karen Hudes on
Next News Network interviewed by Gary Franchi.
Karen Hudes, former world bank lawyer, discusses the secret Constitution of 1871. The bankers have usurped our power and have created a world of debt slaves.
She explains in 1871 the US constitution was changed and they created a new constitution which she called the secret constitution which benefited the bankers and the Federal Reserve.
The peoples Gold is held secretly.
Keywords
rothschildworld bankimfact of 1871gary franchikaren hudesusa corporationbirth certificate slaverysecret goldsecret corporate constitution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos