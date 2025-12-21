BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 The Single Silver Reed
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 21 hours ago
The piece is a solo harmonica performance, The harmonica is played with a clean, bright tone, utilizing both single notes and chords, The melody is improvisational, exploring various pitches and rhythms without a strict tempo or key signature, There are no other instruments, vocals, or production effects present, The performance is characterized by short bursts of notes and sustained tones, with dynamic variations throughout, The structure is freeform, following the player's exploration of the instrument


(The performer taps a silver harmonica against their palm. A long, lonely, low-register inhale begins the piece.) The Single Silver Reed (Verse 1: Low, rhythmic chugging) The freight train's gone, the steam is thin Just me and the air I’m breathing in No piano keys, no guitar strings Just the hollow sound that the metal brings I’m bent over double on a cypress stump Matching my heart to the rhythm’s thump. (Chorus: Wailing high notes with wide vibrato) Oh, one man’s breath is a lonely choir Catching the spark, fanning the fire From a deep-blue moan to a high-shelf scream Living inside of a tin-plated dream It’s a lonesome light, it’s a heavy lead The soul of the world on a single reed. (Bridge: Rapid-fire "wa-wa" hand effects) (Wa-wa, wa-wa, wheeze and a blow) The cup of my hands is the only room I know Close 'em tight for the midnight growl Open 'em wide for the hunter’s howl Slide it to the left for a minor sting Listen to the way that the silence rings. (Verse 2: Soft, melodic warbling) There’s a ghost in the pocket of my denim coat He lives in the space of a bended note He don’t need a band or a spotlight glare Just a bit of spit and a lungful of air To tell the story of the miles I’ve trod Between the dusty earth and the face of God. (Outro: Slow, fading chords) Draw it in... Let it out... The song is over, but the wind’s still stout. (One final, long, dying whistle that fades into the sound of the breeze.)

Keywords
the piece is a solo harmonica performancethe harmonica is played with a cleanbright toneutilizing both single notes and chordsthe melody is improvisationalexploring various pitches and rhythms without a strict tempo or key signature
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
South Africa&#8217;s water crisis: A warning for the world

South Africa’s water crisis: A warning for the world

Patrick Lewis
The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

Kevin Hughes
The sleeping giant: America&#8217;s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

The sleeping giant: America’s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

Willow Tohi
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy