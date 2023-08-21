🔥Kleshcheevka massacre - the defeat of the advancing enemy tank column

On the southern flank of Artyomovsk, special forces of the RF Armed Forces, special forces of the Russian Guard "Akhmat" and army artillerymen met the fire of the advancing enemy armored group between Kleshcheevka and Andreevka. The coordinated actions of observers and gunners led to the defeat of the attacking armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy lost its IFVs, including Bradleys, tanks and several platoons of infantry.