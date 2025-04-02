BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I AM THORRY 卐 TESLA OWNER CONFRONTS MAN ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT SCRAWLING SWASTIKA ON CAR
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
#tesla #elonmusk #caughtoncamera


A self-confessed Elon Musk hater was filmed issuing a groveling apology after he was tracked down and confronted for allegedly carving a swastika onto a Tesla.


Chadd Ritenbaugh, 55, was slapped with a slew of charges in Pennsylvania after being confronted by the furious Tesla owner over the alleged incident outside a Planet Fitness in Doylestown, cops said.


The vehicle’s camera captured a vandal parking next to the Tesla just before 9:30 a.m. March 24 before suddenly jumping out, glancing around and crouching down to mark the car.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2025/04/01/us-news/tesla-owner-confronts-elon-musk-hater-who-allegedly-scrawled-swastika-on-car/


