I AM THORRY 卐 TESLA OWNER CONFRONTS MAN ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT SCRAWLING SWASTIKA ON CAR

A self-confessed Elon Musk hater was filmed issuing a groveling apology after he was tracked down and confronted for allegedly carving a swastika onto a Tesla.





Chadd Ritenbaugh, 55, was slapped with a slew of charges in Pennsylvania after being confronted by the furious Tesla owner over the alleged incident outside a Planet Fitness in Doylestown, cops said.





The vehicle’s camera captured a vandal parking next to the Tesla just before 9:30 a.m. March 24 before suddenly jumping out, glancing around and crouching down to mark the car.





