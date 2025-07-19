Massive strike by KABs on Shostka in the Sumy region

Local (Ukrainian) public pages report a massive strike by (Russian) KABs on Shostka in the Sumy region.

Another combined (Russian) strike was carried out on targets in Odessa, Pavlograd, Kyiv, Sumy, in the Zhytomyr and Rivne regions.

Adding:

The US House of Representatives voted to continue military aid to Ukraine.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who initiated the vote to stop support, was backed by only 76 congressmen, while 353 voted against it.