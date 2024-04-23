Create New Account
NYC Pays illegal Migrants More Than Veterans. Illegals getting $11,000 a month each
The traitor jews bringing in all the illegal migrants in, want to replace you with poor people from all over the world to vote commie queer democrat. I worked all my life, my British ancestors came to Massachusetts in 1630. I get $9000 a year Social security. The illegals are getting $120,000 a year.

