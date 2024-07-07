BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hippocrates Warned Us [and so did God]; Part I: The Framework
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
65 views • 10 months ago

Hippocrates Warned Us [and so did God]; Part I: The Framework

In this monocast Scott walks through the Hippocratic Oath warnings.

**************

Links for this episode:

 Hippocrates: The Life of the Father of Medicine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNOVJPCVpME

KNOW YOUR ENEMY (Part 1) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bxXlnDT8tDBG/

The Fact Hunter - Episode 250: Interview with William Boot https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-the-fact-hunter-73064002/episode/episode-250-interview-with-william-boot-180590469/

 The surprising history of hand-washing - BBC REEL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w04gTXu1mHM

 Burzynski: Cancer is Serious Business https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3zZuCgNN1I

PowerPoint https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/q7ng8l3io92b58yr34bi3/Hippocrates-Warned-Us.pptx?rlkey=daqfisnasareqydtvjqzx8j96&st=tuiby5qc&dl=0

The Poisoned Needle - Trung Nguyen https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/q3f8eznx36oq26tat3fal/The-Poisoned-Needle-Trung-Nguyen-1.pdf?rlkey=t2f2ju6n22trak7kk84rm6qs0&st=z5xtgz2x&dl=0

Flowchart - medical murder progression-3 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/g0pzfcvgnz2t0ml7szfht/Flowchart-medical-murder-progression-3.pdf?rlkey=oqfblxi41kalsr21me35v5mt3&st=zso59zxd&dl=0

Deceiving with Pharmakeia for 6000 years Flowchart https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/tlism4s0vrx7be9d2xkez/Deceiving-with-Pharmakeia-for-6000-years-Flowchart-3.pdf?rlkey=ighmfmqlgnjtgdlyzn7wlm0fp&st=wtvnz3mf&dl=0


What Happens if I Don’t Sign Up for Medicare at 65? Will I Be Penalized? https://healthnews.com/medicare/guides/is-there-penalty-not-signing-up-medicare/

CONFIRMED: You Will Automatically Get Medicare When You Turn 65 https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/confirmed-you-will-automatically

*************

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

