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S.Africa: Court: The Infamous Coffin Case - What really happened
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30 views • September 24, 2021
Here, for the first time, is a direct discussion of what really happened in the infamous Coffin case, from an attorney who was directly involved.
Two White Afrikaans men were jailed for putting a Black in a coffin and scaring him and threatening him. My attorney, a Boer named Marius, later got involved in the case and managed to get some justice finally for the Whites who had longer sentences than you would get for murder.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
Two White Afrikaans men were jailed for putting a Black in a coffin and scaring him and threatening him. My attorney, a Boer named Marius, later got involved in the case and managed to get some justice finally for the Whites who had longer sentences than you would get for murder.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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