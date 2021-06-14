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7 Benefits of Ketogenic Diet | Dr.Berg
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23 views • June 14, 2021
Grab Your Keto Diet ~~ http://bit.ly/Ketodiet_jik
In this video, we’re going to talk about 7 benefits of the ketogenic diet. I believe that the healthy keto diet is the best diet for long-term health. Here’s why.
1. Superior fuel - Your body prefers to run on ketones rather than glucose. Boosting your ketones allows you to run leaner and efficiently, giving you more energy and vitality.
2. Boosts weight loss - If you want to lose weight, the healthy keto diet is the absolute best way to do it. Keto directly targets your fat-burning mechanisms to help you lose fat healthily.
3. Improves memory - Your brain loves ketones. In fact, research suggests that ketones can help improve your memory.
4. Improves mood - The healthy keto diet helps promote normal hormone levels, which supports your overall mood. If you struggle with mood swings, this could be a huge benefit for you.
5. Rids cravings and hunger - Healthy keto gives your body the nutrients it craves so you feel full and satisfied all day long. It also helps improve your satiety hormones.
6. Improves malabsorption - Carbs and sugars cause a massive amount of inflammation and bacterial overgrowth in your gut, leading to malabsorption issues. Keto guts out these unhealthy foods and replaces them with ones that promote a healthy gut.
7. Promotes healthy insulin function - Most diets include lots of sugars and carbohydrates, which, over time, can cause insulin resistance. Being on ketosis allows your body to heal and restore your natural insulin sensitivity.
Grab Your Keto Diet ~~ http://bit.ly/Ketodiet_jik
In this video, we’re going to talk about 7 benefits of the ketogenic diet. I believe that the healthy keto diet is the best diet for long-term health. Here’s why.
1. Superior fuel - Your body prefers to run on ketones rather than glucose. Boosting your ketones allows you to run leaner and efficiently, giving you more energy and vitality.
2. Boosts weight loss - If you want to lose weight, the healthy keto diet is the absolute best way to do it. Keto directly targets your fat-burning mechanisms to help you lose fat healthily.
3. Improves memory - Your brain loves ketones. In fact, research suggests that ketones can help improve your memory.
4. Improves mood - The healthy keto diet helps promote normal hormone levels, which supports your overall mood. If you struggle with mood swings, this could be a huge benefit for you.
5. Rids cravings and hunger - Healthy keto gives your body the nutrients it craves so you feel full and satisfied all day long. It also helps improve your satiety hormones.
6. Improves malabsorption - Carbs and sugars cause a massive amount of inflammation and bacterial overgrowth in your gut, leading to malabsorption issues. Keto guts out these unhealthy foods and replaces them with ones that promote a healthy gut.
7. Promotes healthy insulin function - Most diets include lots of sugars and carbohydrates, which, over time, can cause insulin resistance. Being on ketosis allows your body to heal and restore your natural insulin sensitivity.
Grab Your Keto Diet ~~ http://bit.ly/Ketodiet_jik
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