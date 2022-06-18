AF Confronts School Tranny Meeting Fairfax Groomers Fought Over Mixed Gender Language For Kids

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Stew Peters Show.
The culture of androgyny is here in Virginia to decide the heathenous fate of mixed gender identity in middle schools. T.R. Sartor joins to discuss what it means if this school curriculum passes in Virginia.
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