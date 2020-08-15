Trump's History of Secret Service 'Stage Frights' and Is He Really Going to Disappear (Permanently)?

We are watching the real life 'Truman Show' being played out from within the White House. Donald Trump's character is not Harry S. Truman it is Jim Carrey 'The Joker'. Just watch the Secret Service Press Conference after the White House Shooting. What a joke.

Last week Trump said that he was going away for a few days and they pictured the White House staff saying goodbye to him getting on Marine One. There were rumors of an assassination attempt coming soon and then today we had a copycat shooting in front of the White House that looked eerily similar to the one from May 2016. I just have a gut feeling that we are being set-up for more psyop craziness coming from the Trump White House. This looked too scripted to me. This video is the aftermath of the shooter getting shot and arrested in front of the White House. This whole incident has the ear markings of a psyop. Trump should be embarrassed that he has stooped to the level of lowness that Obama use to give us with all his shooting hoaxes.