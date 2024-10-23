© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel LIES Again About Hospital - False Claims of Elaborate Tunnels & 100s Millions Dollars & Gold Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut
LiveNOW from FOX
ISRAEL: "Hundreds of millions in gold" found in Hezbollah bunker
AL Jadeed News
من العمارة رقم 7 تحت الأرض.. الجديد بمسح ميداني في مستشفى الساحل
From Building No. 7, underground... the new field survey at Al-Sahel Hospital
LBCI Lebanon
AlQahera News
إخلاء مستشفى الساحل في لبنان بعد مزاعم الاحتلال بوجود أنفاق أسفله| كاميرا القاهرة الإخبارية ترصد
Al-Sahel Hospital in Lebanon was evacuated after the occupation claimed that there were tunnels underneath it Cairo News camera is monitoring
This is lebanon
بعد الادعاءات الاسرائيلية بوجود أنفاق للحزب تحت مستشفى الساحل… ماذا يقول مدير المستشفى؟
After the Israeli allegations that the party had tunnels under Al-Sahel Hospital...what does the hospital director say?
Alghad TV
كاميرا "الغد" داخل مستشفى الساحل بعد مزاعم إسرائيل وجود أنفاق لحزب الله داخله
Al-Ghad camera inside Al-Sahel Hospital after Israel claimed that there were Hezbollah tunnels inside it
AlJazeera Arabic
Al Jazeera correspondent visits the facilities of Al Sahel Hospital in the Beirut suburb
مراسلة الجزيرة تزور مرافق مستشفى الساحل في ضاحية بيروت
Al Jazeera correspondent visits the facilities of Al Sahel Hospital in the Beirut suburb
DW عربية
مزاعم عن وجود أموال وذهب تحت إحدى مستشفيات بيروت | الأخبار
Allegations of money and gold under a Beirut hospital News
Sky News
This is a hospital where people come to get treated', says Doctor in Beirut
BBC
BBC tours hospital Israel says sits above millions in Hezbollah gold