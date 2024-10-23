BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel LIES Again About Hospital - False Claims of Elaborate Tunnels & 100s Millions Dollars & Gold Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1036 followers
2
45 views • 6 months ago

Israel LIES Again About Hospital - False Claims of Elaborate Tunnels & 100s Millions Dollars & Gold Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut

LiveNOW from FOX

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Twt0UVJ4ggM


ISRAEL: "Hundreds of millions in gold" found in Hezbollah bunker


AL Jadeed News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_M9O07vjIck

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2Z8eT2-eyE&t


من العمارة رقم 7 تحت الأرض.. الجديد بمسح ميداني في مستشفى الساحل

From Building No. 7, underground... the new field survey at Al-Sahel Hospital


LBCI Lebanon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bINGy5OhpE&t


AlQahera News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FI4-i_dVsY4


إخلاء مستشفى الساحل في لبنان بعد مزاعم الاحتلال بوجود أنفاق أسفله| كاميرا القاهرة الإخبارية ترصد

Al-Sahel Hospital in Lebanon was evacuated after the occupation claimed that there were tunnels underneath it Cairo News camera is monitoring


This is lebanon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkokVzoJEhw&t


بعد الادعاءات الاسرائيلية بوجود أنفاق للحزب تحت مستشفى الساحل… ماذا يقول مدير المستشفى؟

After the Israeli allegations that the party had tunnels under Al-Sahel Hospital...what does the hospital director say?


Alghad TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFdpYV58Se0


كاميرا "الغد" داخل مستشفى الساحل بعد مزاعم إسرائيل وجود أنفاق لحزب الله داخله

Al-Ghad camera inside Al-Sahel Hospital after Israel claimed that there were Hezbollah tunnels inside it


AlJazeera Arabic


Al Jazeera correspondent visits the facilities of Al Sahel Hospital in the Beirut suburb

مراسلة الجزيرة تزور مرافق مستشفى الساحل في ضاحية بيروت

Al Jazeera correspondent visits the facilities of Al Sahel Hospital in the Beirut suburb


DW عربية

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7kfdsSlc1A&t


مزاعم عن وجود أموال وذهب تحت إحدى مستشفيات بيروت | الأخبار

Allegations of money and gold under a Beirut hospital News


Sky News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAz3nR0i7R4


This is a hospital where people come to get treated', says Doctor in Beirut


BBC

https://www.bbc.com/news/videos/c9818n8v7d8o

BBC tours hospital Israel says sits above millions in Hezbollah gold

iranisraelpalestinegenocidegazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
