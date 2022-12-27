The Timeline Of The End Times

Prophecy Timeline

DAYS OF DANIEL’S 70TH WEEK



1st Day



Peace covenant between Israel and enemies arranged by America, Daniel 9:27, Revelation 6:2, 8:1. Construction of temple begins. Days of religious, political deception will be shortened when Russia invades within 1,230 days, Matthew 24:22. Rapture is history, body of Christ in Heaven, Revelation 4. Jesus comes in 2,520 days.



220th Day



Temple construction allows for sacrifices and oblations to begin. Taken away in 1,010 days by Russian-Syrian leader. Jesus comes in 2,300 days. Temple site then cleansed, Daniel 8:13-14.



869th Day



Two witnesses begin 1,260 day ministry, Revelation 11:3. They will be warning the Jews of the imminent Russian-Syrian invasion. Their ministry will be during both halves of the 70th Week because of Revelation 11:6, which shows God’s judgment of water to blood, which occurs in last half; and Revelation 11:10, which shows world rejoicing at the death of two witnesses. If they ministered only in the last half, the world would be terrified and mourning at sight of returning Lord, not rejoicing. If they minister only first half, how can waters turn to blood, which is God’s wrath? Witnesses preach against beast and harlot church and for the coming of Jesus in power and glory. Jesus comes in 1,651 days.



Days of religious, political deception (world peace) will be shortened or elect would be deceived. Days shortened by Russian confederacy invading the Middle East sometime between the 869th and 1,230th day, Ezekiel 38, Daniel 11. World War III erupts, probably nuclear and conventional. Takes peace from earth, Revelation 6:4.



1,230th Day



Russian-Syrian leader takes away sacrifices of Jews, Daniel 8:11, 11:31, 12:11. Within 30 days the first of seven trumpet judgments begin as God destroys Russian-Syrian armies, Ezekiel 38:22, Revelation 8:7. Days of war and sudden destruction shortened or all flesh perish, (nuclear war) Matthew 24:22. Jesus comes in 1,290 days, Daniel 12:11)





Complete Time line Here: https://babylonthegreatisfalling.net/prophecy-timeline/

