Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Iron & Copper, The Greatest Dietary Lie of our Century - Dr Monzo RedPill Expo Des Monies 2023
channel image
Health & Truth w/ Dr Monzo, ND
67 Subscribers
225 views
Published Yesterday

The truth about Copper & Iron.
Why you have no energy, low oxygen, high inflammation!
Why the covid cocktail is not what you think!
How is Copper, Iron, Covid, Long Haulers, Venom peptides, and the Matrix all related?!
How is fear related to Copper & Iron and the lack of health.

Keywords
vitamin dmatrixcopperinflammationvitamin cironvenomvitamin ano energylow oxygenlong haulerscovid cocktail

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket