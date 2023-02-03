Create New Account
P.2 Off-gassing plastic storage boxes using sunshine and water, before filling them with food or clothing MVI_9703
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 16 days ago |
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/75930025-a7de-46d7-b716-42970441ccfe

Due to budget strictures, I bought these lower-price range bulk plastic storage bins from Bunnings here in Western Australia. Unfortunately, they off-gas an awful unhealthy smell, and for months, left stacked one inside the other, before using them. I now have to pack many of them in the next few days, so I have left them in our searing sun here in Perth for the last 3 or so days, and have been squirting them down with the garden hose, to accelerate their off-gassing. Not a perfect solution, but it should help.

Keywords
preppingsurvivalstorage boxesoff-gassing plasticstacking methodwater-proofingair-tight packaging

