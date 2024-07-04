CHP Talks: Vincent Gircys—A Police Officer Investigates Unlawful Government Actions

July 4, 2024: My guest this week is Vincent Gircys, a 32-year veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police who was unjustly treated by misguided police operations during the Covid fiasco. He describes his entry into the OPP in 1982 and the violations of the Charter and the Canadian Bill of Rights by government agencies and police forces that he observed during the lockdowns and the period of mask and vaccine mandates . . . and particularly during the Freedom Convoy and the unprecedented and unjustified use of the Emergency Measures Act.

