Remote Viewer predicts 1000 ft tidal wave hitting the West Coast whereby all of Californa would be under water. Hard to believe but who knows ? Part C
Published 14 hours ago

I hope this does not happen. He also discusses what happens if the side of that mountain in Spain on the Canary Islands collapses as it would do the same thing to the East coast. He also mentions the Great Lakes could become one big body of water that goes all the way to the Gulf coast.

Keywords
wavedestructiontidal

