Remote Viewer predicts 1000 ft tidal wave hitting the West Coast whereby all of Californa would be under water. Hard to believe but who knows ? Part C

I hope this does not happen. He also discusses what happens if the side of that mountain in Spain on the Canary Islands collapses as it would do the same thing to the East coast. He also mentions the Great Lakes could become one big body of water that goes all the way to the Gulf coast.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.