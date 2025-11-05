BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ET Memories & the Three Waves of Souls — Conversation with Terry Scalia
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
11 views • 1 day ago

In this fascinating discussion, Brian Ruhe speaks with Terry Scalia, an empath and ordained minister from Seattle who has studied metaphysics for over 40 years.


Terry recounts her life-changing 1986 encounter with a luminous being and shares powerful insights from a past-life regression, where she recalls being an extraterrestrial volunteer who chose to incarnate on Earth as part of the Three Waves of Souls described by Suzy Hansen and Dolores Cannon.


Together, Brian and Terry explore:


The truth and disinformation in ufology — including the 20-and-Back and Blue Avian claims.


The teachings of Buddhism about devas, karma, and honesty.


The link between experiencers, volunteer souls, and humanity’s awakening.


Terry’s vivid memories of entering a stasis pod before incarnating on Earth.


Bigfoot/Sasquatch as possible higher-realm beings (yakkhas or devas).


Brian also shares updates from his ET Hypothesis & Sources, his correspondence with Linda Moulton Howe, and how genuine experiencers like Terry can help reveal the larger cosmic plan guiding human evolution.


They also discuss the pros and cons of the elites not giving us free energy, med beds and more.


🎥 Recorded November 3, 2025 — Vancouver & Seattle

Keywords
ufosruheterry scalia
