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LVMPD Green
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105 views • August 02, 2020
The Las Vegas Massacre, or, Pandoras Box. For me, it was the end of "the good old days" of being a blind sheep. I began to see the world as it really is. I did something like 40 videos on the subject......this one is the last one I did, and my favorite.
This circus will be coming back to town one day. And by then, it will be a whole new world.
(I'm working on a new vid, it might take a few weeks.....as subjects go, it dwarfs 9-11 and Covid-19.........it dwarfs everything.....I might post some more Vegas vids to pass the time)
This circus will be coming back to town one day. And by then, it will be a whole new world.
(I'm working on a new vid, it might take a few weeks.....as subjects go, it dwarfs 9-11 and Covid-19.........it dwarfs everything.....I might post some more Vegas vids to pass the time)
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