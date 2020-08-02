LVMPD Green

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HDRCFX
HDRCFX
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105 views • August 02, 2020
The Las Vegas Massacre, or, Pandoras Box. For me, it was the end of "the good old days" of being a blind sheep. I began to see the world as it really is. I did something like 40 videos on the subject......this one is the last one I did, and my favorite.
This circus will be coming back to town one day. And by then, it will be a whole new world.
(I'm working on a new vid, it might take a few weeks.....as subjects go, it dwarfs 9-11 and Covid-19.........it dwarfs everything.....I might post some more Vegas vids to pass the time)
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy