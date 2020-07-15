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12 Monkeys (1995) Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0024
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12 views • July 15, 2020
Today, we are looking at the Classic Science Fiction Movie, 12 Monkeys. This is a movie that really doesn’t get talked about that much anymore despite there being a show on The SYFY Network by the same name that was inspired by this movie. So, was this movie simply too complicated for it’s own good? Let’s be real, a Terry Gilliam Movie isn’t exactly the easiest to watch some days.
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