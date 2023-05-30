Create New Account
Pretend war...
47 views
Stand Up for Truth
Published Yesterday |

This video explains the real reason for the Pretend `war`. This `war` is being broadcast by BBC and CNN as a sort of soap-opera. Putin says... and then the camera swings to Zelensky and he says... The BBC and CNN are competing to talk up this pretend `war`. It`s a `war` with toys, remote controlled toys. Apparently the BBC want to buy the `rights` for this `war` and broadcast episodes every day, as soon as they can mount a camera on one of the `toys`. The whole thing is a sham. Zelensky is paraded around the world like a `Bono` figure, with his specially made `war` T-shirt! The same way the media caused the masses to stand and applaud the `frontline workers` worldwide during `Covid`, the same media is now causing Zelensky to be applauded by `western governments`. The same way covid lockdowns were imposed by every government worldwide, every government is now following their script for this pretend `war`. In reality Ukraine is being flattened in order to rebuild it as a 5G digital Society. Ukraine is just a building site, and being rebuilt by Russia in the Eastern parts and Nato in the west. This so called `brutal war` is being `fought ` with remote controlled toys. Nobody is getting killed but the buildings are being flattened.

warmediapretend

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
