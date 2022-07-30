What to Truly Pray For Keys to Answered Prayer

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Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Jul 25, 2022 Prayer is the vehicle by which we as believers make our requests known to God. However, we often find ourselves asking for the wrong things or believing that we must repetitively act in religious posturing in order for God to hear us. Join Rabbi as he kicks off this powerful series, by providing us with new insight into what we should pray for and what is the right way to come before the Father.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n2cVmvpato