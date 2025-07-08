© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human-made EMF is detrimental to life. There is a direct correlation between advances in “communications” (telegraph, wi-fi, etc.) & concocted “illnesses.” This kept the public from knowing the true cause.
Every day, the control “it” has over you, grows.
Challenge: How long can you go w/o your phone? This includes texting, looking something up, basic math, & calling.