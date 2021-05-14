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Dr Sam Bailey: 2020: The Year Medicine Lost Contact (MIRRORED)
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358 views • May 14, 2021
Dr Sam Bailey: 2020: The Year Medicine Lost Contact (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/qP8bfJG7dQw
A voyage into how the medical system has lost contact with its very purpose.
Can medicine ever redeem itself after the fiasco of 2020?
References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd English Edition
2. US Health spending % of GDP:
https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/u-s-spending-healthcare-changed-time/#item-usspendingovertime_4
3. The Great Betrayal - Fraud in Science:
https://openlibrary.org/books/OL7362538M/The_Great_Betrayal
4. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - Enders & Peebles 1954:
https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf
5. The Causes of the Corona Crisis are clearly identified - Dr Stefan Lanka: https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
6. Project Immanuel with Stefan Lanka:
https://odysee.com/@Projekt-Immanuel:3/Announcement_Eng:6
https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/
7. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime:
https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Medicines-Organised-Crime-Healthcare-ebook-dp-B00G353WCE/dp/B00G353WCE/ref=mt_other
8. Global Pharmaceutical Sales:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/272181/world-pharmaceutical-sales-by-region/
9. NZ GDP: https://countryeconomy.com/gdp/new-zealand
10. Peter Gøtzsche and the Cochrane Collaboration crisis: https://www.deadlymedicines.dk/
11. The Flexner Report:
https://ia803109.us.archive.org/32/items/carnegieflexnerreport/Carnegie_Flexner_Report.pdf
12. Making Economic Sense - Murray Rothbard: https://cdn.mises.org/Making%20Economic%20Sense_3.pdf
13. NZ Medical and Dental Council statement: https://www.mcnz.org.nz/assets/standards/Guidelines/30e83c27d9/Guidance-statement-COVID-19-vaccine-and-your-professional-responsibility.pdf
14. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 BNT162b2 Vaccine Effectiveness Study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04848584
15. Prof Seamus O’Mahony in the Irish Examiner, 3 April 2019: https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/arid-30915138.html
Books by Prof O’Mahony: https://seamusomahony.com/books/
16. Pfizer in NZ legislation:
https://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2021/0094/latest/LMS487890.html
17. Eckhart Tolle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuJxEcyVgRg
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Audiobook...is coming!
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
▶https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
MIrrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/qP8bfJG7dQw
A voyage into how the medical system has lost contact with its very purpose.
Can medicine ever redeem itself after the fiasco of 2020?
References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd English Edition
2. US Health spending % of GDP:
https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/u-s-spending-healthcare-changed-time/#item-usspendingovertime_4
3. The Great Betrayal - Fraud in Science:
https://openlibrary.org/books/OL7362538M/The_Great_Betrayal
4. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - Enders & Peebles 1954:
https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf
5. The Causes of the Corona Crisis are clearly identified - Dr Stefan Lanka: https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
6. Project Immanuel with Stefan Lanka:
https://odysee.com/@Projekt-Immanuel:3/Announcement_Eng:6
https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/
7. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime:
https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Medicines-Organised-Crime-Healthcare-ebook-dp-B00G353WCE/dp/B00G353WCE/ref=mt_other
8. Global Pharmaceutical Sales:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/272181/world-pharmaceutical-sales-by-region/
9. NZ GDP: https://countryeconomy.com/gdp/new-zealand
10. Peter Gøtzsche and the Cochrane Collaboration crisis: https://www.deadlymedicines.dk/
11. The Flexner Report:
https://ia803109.us.archive.org/32/items/carnegieflexnerreport/Carnegie_Flexner_Report.pdf
12. Making Economic Sense - Murray Rothbard: https://cdn.mises.org/Making%20Economic%20Sense_3.pdf
13. NZ Medical and Dental Council statement: https://www.mcnz.org.nz/assets/standards/Guidelines/30e83c27d9/Guidance-statement-COVID-19-vaccine-and-your-professional-responsibility.pdf
14. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 BNT162b2 Vaccine Effectiveness Study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04848584
15. Prof Seamus O’Mahony in the Irish Examiner, 3 April 2019: https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/arid-30915138.html
Books by Prof O’Mahony: https://seamusomahony.com/books/
16. Pfizer in NZ legislation:
https://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2021/0094/latest/LMS487890.html
17. Eckhart Tolle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuJxEcyVgRg
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Audiobook...is coming!
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
▶https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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