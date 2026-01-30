BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
1/29/26 TRUMP: RUSSIA Ceasefire! McDonald AG 4 FRAUD! DNI Gabbard/Election Steal! Klobuchar: MN Gov Race!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1261 followers
40 views • 1 day ago

1/29/26 President Trump nominates Colin McDonald as Asst. AG for National Fraud Enforcement. Klobuchar bid for Gov MN Vs. Mike Lindell to cover up Fraud. Lt. Gen Joshua Rudd closer to Senate approval as NSA Director. Arctic Cyclone Bomb to hit Northeast this weekend & Much More! Pray and Be Active America! We're Winning! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


The NEW SAVE ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.newsweek.com/republican-reveals-plans-change-save-act-requirements-11384723


Senate Fails to Pass Spending Bill: 1 Day to Shutdown:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/senate-blocks-measure-advance-funding-package-seven-republicans/


Update on Fulton Co. Election Records Raid: DNI Gabbard on the scene:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/materials-sought-fulton-county-fbi-warrant-revealed-difficult/


Armed MN Man posing as FBI Agent attempts jail break of Luigi Mangione:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/armed-minnesota-man-busted-trying-break-notorious-left/


Julie Green Prophetic Word Jan 21, 2026:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PI7bdjM5bg


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v751it2-12926.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


Recent News
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump&#8217;s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

Mike Adams
U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

Kevin Hughes
