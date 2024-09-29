BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Even ‘Moderate’ Drinking Is Harming Your Health — Interview With Dr. Brooke Scheller
Mercola
Mercola
75 views • 7 months ago

I've had many eye-opening moments that have shifted my understanding of what truly contributes to wellness and longevity. Recently, I had one such revelation about a substance many take for granted as being relatively harmless, or even beneficial, in moderation: alcohol.


I interviewed Dr. Brooke Scheller, a doctor of clinical nutrition, founder of Functional Sobriety (a nutrition-based program for alcohol reduction) and author of "How to Eat to Change How You Drink," who has done extensive research on the health impacts of alcohol consumption.


We discuss how misguided and dangerous the common beliefs around "moderate" drinking really are. I'm compelled to share these insights with you, as I believe this information could be transformative for your health.


