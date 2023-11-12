Hierdoor krijgt de overheid onbeperkte toegang tot alles wat je doet.

Ook in Amerika zien ze dat Europa de proeftuin is waar de burgers onder volledige digitale controle komen. NU de digitale ID er bij de EU door is, gaat het heel snel. Maar het was toch een complottheorie . youtube verwijdert !
In America, too, they see that Europe is the testing ground where citizens come under full digital control. NOW that the digital ID has been introduced to the EU, things are moving very quickly. But it was a conspiracy theory after all. YouTube removes !!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.