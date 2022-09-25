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THE SECOND COMING OF THE LORD WILL BE AFTER THE SUN GOES DARK AND THE NORTH AND SOUTH POLES STOP RUNNING AROUND ACTS 2:20!
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
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35 views • September 25, 2022

Today in 2022, many do not believe in God, but in 40 years every eye will see His Destroyer AKA the sun AKA His cosmic clock will strike Acts 17:20 and the sun will turn dark and the moon black before the 2nd Coming of the Lord!

In the garden of Eden, Satan, the man of sin Rom. 5:12-21 convinced men that they could preach like Christ, and that they wouldn't die Gen. 2:17; 3:3-5.  So men followed the ways of men until the first coming of the Lord when the religions of men were broken up and consumed by the one true religion of God Dan. 2:44.   But when men believed they could preach like Christ in 340 AD 2 Thess. 2:10. We have been in apostasy away from the ways of men.   But now that the perfect preacher is back, we are in the last days, 40 years, of the spiritual dark ages, the rule of Satan over the religions of men Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21, etc. all..  

The Lord only gives the keys to the kingdom to those spiritually enlightened. The Lord's day is the thousand years of the kingdom, divided into two ages for men Eph. 2:7.

Enlightenment is --understanding that Satan cannot rule at the same time as Christ. We were given a strong delusion and the Bible was hidden away as was the face, power, glory, majesty, and agape love 2 Thess. 2:11; Ezek. 39:25-29; 1 Cor. 2:7; Eph. 1:9, etc. Christ stepped back, giving evil a chance, so Satan could rule over this world with the insanity of all of the subjective truth and pseudo-science religions and philosophies of men; denominationalism, socialism, atheism, fascism, capitalism, environmentalism, etc. During the Roman/Babylon apostasy men were saved by grace and not at all, ever, by the works, bibles, religions, or preaching of men Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4.

Spiritual enlightenment is understanding that Satan can only rule for 40 years after the perfect preacher is back Heb. 1:2.

Enlightenment is realizing that we needed to suffer, and go through the school of hard knocks to understand our desperate need for the perfect preacher Heb. 2:1, one faith from God Christianity - the one true religion of God, the second coming of the Lord, Prince of Peace, The Father of all mercies, Wonderful Counselor, agape love, the Good Shephard, the Perfect Law of Liberty that frees us from every wind of the doctrine of men, The Royal Law-Rod of Iron that guides us safely through this life - that we will have in our hearts and our minds in 40 years!

 Enlightenment is understanding that the sun will go dark in 40 years Acts 2:20ff; 2 Peter 3; Rev. 8; 18, etc.

Keywords
end timesperfect law of libertythe two great falls of humanity
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