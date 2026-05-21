The Rigor of Chinese Education and AI's Data Advantage, an interview with Cyrus Janssen

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China’s intense education culture and massive data ecosystem are becoming major AI advantages. Students endure rigorous academic pressure, while companies rapidly prototype, fail, improve, and scale faster than competitors. In robotics and AI, speed of iteration is everything — and China’s ability to “fail faster” is pushing innovation to another level.
#AI #Robotics #China #Innovation #Technology #STEM #FutureTech #ArtificialIntelligence
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