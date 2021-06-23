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Kompilacja magnetyzmu u ludzi po szczepieniach na Covid-19.
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1006 views • June 23, 2021
Po szczepieniach na Covid ciała niektórych ludzi zamieniają się w magnes co można zobaczyć na zamieszczonych filmach. Podobnie sami robiliśmy testy na ludziach w Polsce i u niektórych w miejscach szczepień przyczepia się magnes. Nie jest więc to odosobniony fenomen.
Wcześniejszy film: https://www.cda.pl/video/7717035d6
Wcześniejszy film: https://www.cda.pl/video/7717035d6
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