Ancient bug blaster recipe
This video is for entertainment / educational purposes and is not intended to treat disease.

An Indian man taught me this recipe. It's very simple, but may be, if you feel a cold coming on, quite effective at eradicating it. Please bear in mind that it does use cumin seeds, and cumin seeds can cause flatulence in some people. I detect some pranksters getting ideas. ;) But seriously, it could be worth a try.

