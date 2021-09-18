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Breaking! Dozens of Haitian Caravans Numbering Over 50,000 Have Literally Invaded Mexico & Are Now Surging Over Texas Border Like A Tidal Wave – FULL SHOW! 9/17/21
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340 views • September 18, 2021
Infowars reporters, camera crews are on the ground, sending back incredible footage in real-time! Tune in to see for yourself and raise the alarm! The globalists have collapsed our border! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
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