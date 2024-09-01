Come Together Media - Episode 2: 8-30-24 - Various Topics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mic was a guest on the second episode of the new "Come Together Media" series hosted by Mike Dakkak. Topics include election integrity, cleaning the voter rolls, DHS 'losing' 330K children (most likely sold into sex trafficking), Mark Zuckerberg having us believe that his arm was twisted into censoring posts on his platform by the Biden/Harris administration, and the arrest of Telegram's Pavel Durov in France. Enjoy!