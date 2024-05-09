Krasnogorovka - Russian UAV operators from the 5th brigade of the 1st AK fly their FPV drones into the destroyed buildings in which the Ukrainian militants are sitting

Krasnogorovka. UAV operators from the 5th brigade of the 1st AK fly their fpv drones into the destroyed buildings in which the Ukrainian militants are sitting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.