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These are the women who will vote Trump | Kim Klacik & Anna Paulina
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7 views • October 14, 2020
In Sean Spicer's 'The Women Vote' series, Congressional candidates Kimberly Klacik and Anna Paulina Luna comment on how the female vote could sway in favor of President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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