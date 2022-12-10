Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 8 - The function of the liver [1] - Liver and digestion

The liver can be seen as the project manager in the body. It determines what is allowed in and what is not. It determines where it should go and it orchestrates the whole digestion process. In Episode eight we dig deeper to find out more about this amazing organ. We also learn about how the energy is produced in the cell. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za



