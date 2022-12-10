Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 8 - The function of the liver [1] - Liver and digestion
61 views
channel image
Clash Of Minds
Published 20 hours ago |

The liver can be seen as the project manager in the body. It determines what is allowed in and what is not. It determines where it should go and it orchestrates the whole digestion process. In Episode eight we dig deeper to find out more about this amazing organ. We also learn about how the energy is produced in the cell. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

Keywords
healthcompassbarbaraoneill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket