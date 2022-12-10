Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 8 - The function of the liver [1] - Liver and digestion

The liver can be seen as the project manager in the body. It determines what is allowed in and what is not. It determines where it should go and it orchestrates the whole digestion process. In Episode eight we dig deeper to find out more about this amazing organ. We also learn about how the energy is produced in the cell.
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.