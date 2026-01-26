© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The British Playbook In Minneapolis
* When President Trump ended 80 years of U.S.-backed regime change abroad, the empire reached for a 170-year-old playbook.
* The same destabilization tactics used in Ukraine and Syria are now being deployed in American cities.
* The new National Defense Strategy forced their hand.
Promethean Updates (26 January 2026)
https://rumble.com/v74vzpi-they-brought-the-war-home-the-british-playbook-in-minneapolis.html