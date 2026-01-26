They Brought The War Home

The British Playbook In Minneapolis

* When President Trump ended 80 years of U.S.-backed regime change abroad, the empire reached for a 170-year-old playbook.

* The same destabilization tactics used in Ukraine and Syria are now being deployed in American cities.

* The new National Defense Strategy forced their hand.





Promethean Updates (26 January 2026)

