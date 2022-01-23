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The First Christians Were Called a CULT
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This short video gives a powerful truth about why it is important to check the facts.
Click here to watch a longer video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and the Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and the Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquiries email [email protected]
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