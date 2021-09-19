© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your voice - Your choice
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • September 19, 2021
Learning how to be calm and at peace in these times of trial and transition. Becoming an anchor of love in your circle of friends and family. Going within yourself and listening to the "sound" of silence that will guide you through anything and everything. Say no to fear.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.