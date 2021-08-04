Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to Resign Over Sexual Harassment of Aides

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He was asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins whether he stood by his previous promise to call for the governor to resign if the allegations he faces were judged by authorities to be credible.
“I stand by those comments”, the president said of his remarks earlier this year. When asked if he was specifically saying Mr Cuomo should resign, he responded: “Yes”.