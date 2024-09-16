BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Can We Learn from the Parable of the Ten Virgins?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 7 months ago

In this enlightening devotion, we delve into the parable of the Ten Virgins from Matthew 25, exploring the profound spiritual meanings behind Jesus' teachings. The speaker emphasizes the difference between professing and possessing Christians, using the symbolism of oil to represent the Holy Spirit. With references to Romans 8, the importance of genuinely possessing the Spirit of God is highlighted. The episode concludes with a call to self-reflection and invitation to embrace a true, spiritually-led Christian life. Join us to gain deeper insights and strengthen your spiritual journey.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:49 Introduction to the New Series
01:28 Hymn Reflection: Walking with Jesus
02:32 Parable of the Ten Virgins
05:24 Interpretation of the Parable
06:00 Possessing vs. Professing Christians
06:28 The Role of the Holy Spirit
09:40 Call to Salvation
10:26 Closing Prayer and Farewell

Keywords
holy spiritjesus christsalvationbible studychristianityprayerfaithspiritual growthchristian messagespiritual journeychristian faithunderstanding the biblechristian devotionmatthew 25christian sermonscripture readingreligious teachingbible parablegospel sharingchristian encouragementparable of the ten virginswise and foolish virginsreligious devotion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy