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Anthony Fauci explains that you should not wear a mask
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261 views • May 27, 2020
Wearing a mask to stop a flu virus is like trying to stop dust with a chain link fence. You are just sheeple herded by the fake news media as part of the pay-op into wearing masks. Masks are a placebo. They do not protect you from any virus. Masks are porous and virus particles are really small. Don’t be dumb. Don’t wear a mask.
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