Miles Guo: What I am thinking about is how to make the citizens of the NFSC live a safe and better life in the face of the global economic and political crises and the COVID vaccine disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/29/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: What I am thinking about is how to make the citizens of the New Federal State of China live a safe and better life in the face of the global economic and political crises and the COVID vaccine disaster