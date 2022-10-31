Miles Guo: What I am thinking about is how to make the citizens of the NFSC live a safe and better life in the face of the global economic and political crises and the COVID vaccine disaster

10/29/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: What I am thinking about is how to make the citizens of the New Federal State of China live a safe and better life in the face of the global economic and political crises and the COVID vaccine disaster
