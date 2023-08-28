Kash Patel | Quick URGENT Updates from ReAwaken Tour Las Vegas, Nevada: On All Things Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Trump Presidency, Hunter Biden Witness Intimidation, the Georgia Trump Arrest & the Two-Tier System of Justice Everywhere!!

ReAwaken Tour Heads to Miami, FL (Trump Doral Golf & Resort) October 13th & 14th & to Tulare, CA December 7th & 8th!!! Join General Flynn, Eric Trump, Patel, Dr. Stella, Amanda Grace & Team America | Request Tickets At: TimeToFreeAmerica.com

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Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

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Request Tickets to the Miami, FL - Oct. 13th & 14th - ReAwaken Tour

Request Tickets to the Turale, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/