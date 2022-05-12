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$40 Billion to Ukraine! Avg American Forgotten
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30 views • May 12, 2022
Who loves you America? It ain't the politicians you voted for. If you thought our government showed their love for us with mandatory masks, vaccines and lockdowns, then maybe this will wake you up.
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