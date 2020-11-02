© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NBC is NERVOUS! They Just ADMITTED that Joe Biden LOST Himself the Election with this ONE Decision
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • November 02, 2020
NBC is NERVOUS! They Just ADMITTED that Joe Biden LOST Himself the Election with this ONE Decision. President Trump was investigated for what Hillary did, impeached for what Biden did, blamed for what China did and now being attacked for mentioning what Hunter did.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.