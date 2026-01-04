How Frequencies Are Being Used to Treat Parkinson's Disease

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
:::: Organic THC and CBD, along with natural nicotine, can provide relief. Detoxing from parasites and heavy metals also plays a key role. Praying or asking the Creator for healing and protection from unseen negative forces can be powerful. You may find yourself naturally avoiding harmful substances, like toxic perfumes or alcohol, and even craving things you wouldn't usually consume, like lemon zest juice and pure honey for examples.
By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=8828936.b08653&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8828936.b08653