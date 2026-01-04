How Frequencies Are Being Used to Treat Parkinson's Disease

:::: Organic THC and CBD, along with natural nicotine, can provide relief. Detoxing from parasites and heavy metals also plays a key role. Praying or asking the Creator for healing and protection from unseen negative forces can be powerful. You may find yourself naturally avoiding harmful substances, like toxic perfumes or alcohol, and even craving things you wouldn't usually consume, like lemon zest juice and pure honey for examples.

By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=8828936.b08653&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8828936.b08653







