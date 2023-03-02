Is This REALLY A Surprise?

It's a reasonably sure bet that you will never guess the answer.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
This video was sourced from
Mary at 'We The People - Situation Update'
Other sources:
Closing theme music:
'Reptilian World' by M33 Project
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between We The People Situation Update, The Disclosure Hub or Free Music Archive (FMA) and this channel.
pc thu 14:15
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.