Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Police Body Cam footage - Shooting Transgender Terrorist - that decided to break into a Nashville Christian School and Massacre 3 Children and 3 Staff Members.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Yesterday

Yesterday in Nashville, Tennessee. A Transgender Terrorist decided to break into a christian school and massacre 3 children and 3 Staff Members. Body cam footage of the police officers have been released. In the footage it shows officers clearing the Covenant School building.

The footage shows officers taking swift action and upon finding the suspect they neutralize the threat.

Dead and good riddance.

